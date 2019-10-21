7-Eleven store clerk shot and killed in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating the killing of a store clerk in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 7-Eleven along Oakland Park Boulevard and Northeast Sixth Street, Monday morning.

Officials said the clerk was shot dead sometime around midnight.

7News spoke with a man who had been in contact with an employee inside the store during the shooting.

“He described everything about what happened and then after he got to the hospital, a couple minutes later he text me that he died,” said Erick Gerardo. “The coworker that got shot, if it wasn’t because of him, the one that text me would’ve already got killed as well.”

No further details were provided.

