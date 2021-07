PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Lucky ducklings are safe and sound after falling down the drain.

The City of Parkland shared this video as crews saved seven ducklings Friday.

No ugly ducklings here. Crews working on fields @ Pine Trails Park heard chirping coming from an odd location. It turned out 7 ducklings were trapped in a storm drain. Crews reunited the ducklings w/mom who refused to tip the workers… saying only, “put it on my bill.” pic.twitter.com/dcNVYyIkky — CityParklandFL (@CityParklandFL) July 16, 2021

Workers heard chirping coming from a storm drain near Pine Island Road and Trails Ends.

Once each ducking was brought to safety, they were reunited with their mother.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.