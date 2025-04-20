LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A home in Lauderhill was left badly burnt after flames suddenly broke out, prompting the seven people inside to band together to make a fire escape.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 4400 block of Northwest 11th Street, Saturday morning.

Hours later, 7News cameras captured the structure still standing, but the home was destroyed.

Tierra Stuckey was one of the residents who escaped the flames.

“I just feel like God was with me. God woke me up,” she said.

Stuckey said it is a miracle she and her family are alive.

“I was in the room asleep. When I woke up, I seen fire in the room,” she said.

Stuckey said it was dark, hot and hard to see, but she immediately jumped into action.

“My baby was sleeping next to me, yes, and his father. I woke both of them up, screamed, ‘Let’s get out, get out, get out!'” she said.

Stuckey saved her 1-year-old baby and the child’s father

“I thank God that I made it out,” she said.

Crews were able to knock down the flames.

According to the American Red Cross, seven people were displaced from the multi-family home.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.

A man who also lived in the house showed 7News his hand with minor burns.

He said he was trapped inside, but thanks to good Samaritan Icon Young, he was saved. 7News cameras captured the men embracing.

“I broke through that door, and he came out hot, like, if I never would have broke those doors, he would have been dead,” said Young.

“I believe in a God,” said the resident who was rescued.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

