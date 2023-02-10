A Fort Lauderdale home went up in smoke, leaving over a half-dozen people without a home and claiming the lives of several pets.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the house fire near Southwest First Street and 28th Terrace, Friday afternoon.

Smoke was seen pouring through the roof.

The exterior of the home was torched by the flames.

The damage was so extensive that seven people now need a new place to stay.

Firefighters said three dogs died in the fire, but another one was rescued.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.