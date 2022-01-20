HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies came together in Hollywood for a SWAT situation that led them to take seven people into custody.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence at a home in the area of Fletcher Street and Southwest 64th Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals, and Hollywood Police joined the Miami Police Department’s Gang Unit to execute a firearms warrant at the residence.

After clearing the house, police detained seven people. According to BSO, they were taken to a district office so Miami Police detectives could question them.

Police said six firearms were recovered at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

