TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Seven members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office have been suspended following an internal review of the agency’s response to a domestic violence case that ended in a triple murder, Sheriff Gregory Tony announced Wednesday.

The suspended members include Lt. Michael Paparella, Sgt. Travis Allen, Sgt. Devoune Williams, Deputy Ilany Ceballos, Deputy Brittney King, Deputy Joseph Sasso, and Deputy Daniel Munoz.

Their years of service range from five to 28 years, with Paparella being the most senior.

“It is clear we fell short,” Tony said during a news conference, acknowledging failures in the handling of the case involving 43-year-old Nathan Gingles, who is accused of killing his estranged wife, father-in-law, and a neighbor in Tamarac on Sunday.

Authorities said Gingles, who was under a restraining order, fatally shot his father-in-law, David Ponzer, before killing his wife, Mary Gingles, and their neighbor, Andrew Ferrin, as she tried to flee.

The killings happened in front of the couple’s 4-year-old daughter Seraphine, who was later found unharmed when Gingles was arrested at a nearby Walmart.

The case has sparked criticism from the victims’ families and the community, with some saying the system failed to protect Mary despite prior warnings.

