DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have located a 69-year-old man who was previously reported missing from Dania Beach

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Curtis Harris was last seen along the 2400 block of South State Road 7, at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Harris stands about 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a white shirt, and black and gold shorts as he pulled a red suitcase.

Harris’ family told detectives that he has dementia.

According to detectives, Harris was located safe and unharmed on Saturday, Nov. 30, in Pompano Beach and was reunited with his family.

A missing persons alert was issued for Harris on Friday, Nov. 29, after he was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, in the 2400 block of South State Road 7 in Dania Beach.

