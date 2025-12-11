FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A trauma survivor is back on the sax and giving back to those who saved his life.

Sixty-eight-year-old Gregory McKnight filled Broward Health Medical Center’s cafeteria with music.

During his visit, he surprised his trauma surgeon who kept him alive and able to play his saxophone again.

“If it wasn’t for Doctor Lozada I wouldn’t be able to play my horn anymore,” said McKnight.

Lozada and McKnight shared a moment together.

“I think today is proving the fact that you got your life back,” said Lozada.

“Thank god, and thank you,” McKnight told the doctor.

McKnight had been run over by a U-Haul truck in 2021 and was taken to Broward Health with severe life threatening injuries.

Now, McKnight is back making music and grateful for a second chance at life.

