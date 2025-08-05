HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 68-year-old man was left hurt and hospitalized in a brutal attack as he was on his way to the dentist.

Oscar Perez said he has no idea why someone would target him in a random attack.

Speaking to 7News on Monday afternoon, Perez recounted how the attack in Hollywood went down.

“I was walking to my truck when someone came out, walked behind me and hit me, ‘Bang,'” he said.

Perez said he and his brother were in their home remodeling work truck last week when they drove into a plaza off Taft Street, and someone honked at them.

“I see the guy came in and come around. I was very nice, because that’s the way I am. He was talking on the phone with somebody, and I said, ‘Listen, I was driving so slow because I have an appointment here, and I have to go slow.’ And he said, ‘Oh no, it’s OK, I’m sorry.’ That’s it,” said Perez.

Perez suspects the guy who honked may have been working with someone else and that the second person in another car is who hit him in the head.

“When he heard the bang, my brother came out of the truck. When they saw my brother, they ran away, because they thought I was by myself,” said Perez.

The 68-year-old said the attack left him unconcious.

“Only one shot. I’m telling you. I don’t know,” said Perez.

He said that while he’s unsure why he was a target, he believes his truck and work tools may have been why.

“For me, I think this guy, what he wanted was to rob my truck, all my tools and all that,” said Perez.

Perez is already back on the job but still hurt. He showed 7News his bruises, cuts and hairline fractures to his face.

“If you saw me Thursday night, it was bad,” he said.

He told 7News he’s sharing the details about his violent morning to try to stop it from happening to another person.

“I’m not that bad, hard with people. But if that person keep around doing what they did, it’s better to be in jail, not to be on the street,” said Perez.

Hollywood Police is investigating this incident.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.