LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The mood at the Lauderhill synagogue was mixed, just days after police arrested a man accused of brutally beating a man in Lauderhill because of the victim’s religion.

“You don’t believe you can face such hate until it’s happened to you,” said Rabbi Yaniv Moryosef.

Moryosef said his 68-year-old father was beaten as he left services on Saturday afternoon. His father was walking along 44th Street in Lauderhill when he was attacked.

“I saw my dad walking toward me bruised and bleeding,” said Moryosef.

According to police, Asher Moryosef crossed paths on 44th Street with 42-year-old Trevor Rodney.

According to the police report, Rodney said that “the victim’s head was spinning in circles. A blue cloud appeared over the victim’s head and he feared the victim would eat his face.”

Police said that Rodney also yelled “you expletive Jew” during the attack.

A good Samaritan driving by saw the brutal attack and stopped to help the victim out.

“The eyewitness really is an angel. He actually stopped the person from continue hitting brutally my father,” said Moryosef.

The man stopped by the synagogue on Sunday to explain what he saw.

“[I asked] the man if he had a cellphone. He told me ‘no’. He had no phone. So I had a phone and I decided to call 911 and get in touch with help for him. I had to do something.” said the good Samaritan.

The son said the family is shocked by what happened.

“To be beaten or hit just because you’re a Jew, and now you have to deal with it, is something very hurt,” said Moryosef.

Police arrested Rodney and he is now facing a charge of battery on a person 65 or older with evidence of prejudice. That charge has an enhancement because officials said there is evidence of a crime committed with prejudice, as part of a new state law.

The victim’s family is thankful that the victim is out of the hospital. The victim is being treated for an eye injury.

“He said it was all from God. 100 percent from God, that he’s OK, It’s wake up call. There’s someone watching out for him, that’s his wake up call,” said Yuda Stell.

Rodney remains in Broward County jail and has not posted his $25,000 bond.

