FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show launched its 65th annual event Wednesday, bringing over 100,000 boating enthusiasts to the city for a five-day celebration.

Running through Nov. 3, FLIBS features expanded attractions at key Fort Lauderdale locations, including Pier Sixty-Six and the Superyacht Village, and is expected to generate $1.79 billion for the region’s economy.

With tickets available exclusively online, visitors can enjoy new experiences this year, from an enhanced Designers Pavilion at Superyacht Village to an upgraded Windward VIP Club at the Hall of Fame Marina, offering unique access to gourmet dining and celebrity appearances.

The event also supports marine conservation efforts through a partnership with the Water Revolution Foundation, which aims to protect critical habitats.

Guests can access the event’s seven locations from the Broward County Convention Center, designated as the transportation hub, where shuttles, water taxis and golf carts provide easy mobility throughout the show.

