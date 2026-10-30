NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 65-year-old woman who was reported missing from North Lauderdale was found dead, according to Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives.

According to detectives, 65-year-old Vilma Sanabria was last seen at around 5 a.m. on Monday near the 1700 block of Southwest 70th Way in North Lauderdale.

Sanabria stands at 5 feet, 1 inch and weighs about 80 pounds.

On Saturday, detectives said that she was found deceased on Friday evening.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.