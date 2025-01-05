POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have located a 64-year-old man missing from Pompano Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Edelberto Herrera was last seen near the 300 block of Southeast 13th Avenue, at around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Detectives did not specify Herrera’s age or give a physical description beyond providing a photograph but did say he was last seen wearing a turquoise Miami Dolphins jersey and a blue jacket.

According to investigators, Edelberto Herrera was located unharmed in Miami and was reunited with his family.

For more information, contact BSO at 954-764-HELP (4357).

