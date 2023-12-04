CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a man who was reported missing from Coral Springs.

According to Coral Springs Police, 64-year-old Ricardo Sweetney had been last seen by family members driving away from the area of 6200 block of Wiles Road, at around 8:45 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said he was supposed to drive to Faith Center Church in Sunrise and instead wound up at an AT&T store in Jupiter. He was last seen leaving the latter location at around 3 p.m.

Sweetney stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 280 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan two-piece suit, a light blue dress shirt, a bow tie and brown shoes.

Police said he was behind the wheel of a white 2013 Volkswagen Passat.

Just after 10:10 p.m., police confirmed Sweetney returned home safely.

