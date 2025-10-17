LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been identified and linked to a bike shop burglary in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives say 64-year-old Alex Peter Ivanovic appeared at Pedrito’s Bike Shop along Commercial Boulevard on the evening of Sept. 18.

Surveillance video captured him walking around the store before breaking in, leaving the front door shattered.

Deputies said he took $1,900 from the cash register.

Earlier this month, BSO released information about Ivanovic as they searched for him. They said tips from the public and the video led to his quick identification.

But it turns out, Ivanovic was already in custody on previous burglary charges and now faces additional charges.

