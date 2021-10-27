FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida boat show will soon be making waves.

The 62nd annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is set to kick off Wednesday.

Boats were already lined up along the Intracoastal Waterway on Tuesday.

Organizers said the five-day event, set to take place at the Bahia Mar Yachting Center, is the world’s largest in-water boat show.

The event not only showcases the latest and best vessels, but also features products and exhibits. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.