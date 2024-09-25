MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have located a 62-year-old woman who was reported missing from Miramar.

According to Miramar Police, Althea Silvera had been last seen at her home along the 6000 block of Southwest 25th Street, at around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Silvera stands 5 feet tall, weighs 215 pounds, and had been last seen wearing a long red and orange floral dress with blue headwear.

Police said she frequents several locations along Miramar Parkway, including McDonald’s, Chase Bank, Key Foods and a local Shell gas station.

Wednesday afternoon, police confirmed Silvera was located and reunited with her family.

