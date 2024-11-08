POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Person’s Unit say a 62-year-old man who was previously reported missing from Pompano Beach was safely located.

According to BSO, George West Brown was last seen in the 200 block of Southwest Fourth Avenue at around 3:45 p.m., Sunday.

Detectives said he is 140 pounds and has gray/black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

BSO said that he has one leg and uses a wheelchair. He has a tattoo on his right arm that says “Bop Bob” and a tattoo on his chest.

At around 12:30 Sunday afternoon, BSO announced that Brown was located and is safe.

