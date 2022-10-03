HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a Brightline train.

Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue arrived to the scene of the incident in the area of North Dixie Highway and Fillmore Street, just after 3 p.m., Monday.

The victim was a 60-year-old man.

His condition remains unknown.

