DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health in Broward County has issued a 60-day rabies alert after a raccoon that was killed Tuesday near Interstate 595 in Davie tested positive for the virus.

Health officials said residents and visitors should be aware that rabies is present in the wild animal population and urged people to avoid contact with raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes.

7News on Wednesday spoke with local ranch owner Robert Peña.

“We’ll definitely be vigilant, and I’ll be sure to check around and make sure we’re keeping up on our precautions,” he said.

Peña does all he can to protect his animals. He has horses, goats, a chicken, dogs and cats, so when he learned about the rabies alert, he said he is taking it seriously.

“First thing you need to do is make sure all the animals’ food, if you have any, store it away in something that critters can’t get into,” he said.

Rabies is fatal if left untreated, but post-exposure treatment is highly effective, officials said.

The alert extends to the area bordered by I-595 to the north, Southwest 26th Street to the south, Southwest 112th Avenue to the east and Southwest 148th Avenue to the west.

“I’m always here, so if I see anything, I’ll deal with it, but for other people that have their chickens in a coop all day long out to work, yeah, you have to take precautions, for sure,” said Peña.

Authorities advise pet owners to keep animals vaccinated, supervise pets outdoors, and avoid leaving food sources outside that could attract wildlife.

“You need, like, a steet trash can, You need something that they can’t bite through easily,” said Peña, “and you also don’t want to keep loose trash, any shelter for any of those things to hide in.”

Residents should report animal bites, scratches or encounters with potentially rabid animals to DOH-Broward at 954-467-4700.

The department also urged residents not to adopt wild animals or bring them into homes and to contact animal control to remove stray animals.

