FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young girl has plenty of reason to celebrate after doctors informed her she had overcome cancer.

Six-year-old Ana Ester rang the ceremonial bell on Tuesday to mark the end of her chemotherapy treatment at Broward Health Medical Center.

Doctors say she was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer after experiencing stomach pain and swelling last year.

Months later, the medical staff is happy to report she is cancer-free!

Ester celebrated the milestone with her family and caregivers while also receiving a visit from Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue firefighters who came bearing gifts.

