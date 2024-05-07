CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is sharing their pain of horror and heartbreak after their 6-year-old child, identified as Harlow Tran, lost her life in a car crash.

The family said prior to this fatal crash, they had a barbecue where they were all together and Harlow was happy. Harlow’s family said that the fact that she died so tragically is just so difficult.

7News cameras captured a makeshift memorial that was created by Harlow’s family and community members at the scene where she lost her life. On Tuesday, the family shared pictures of the 6-year-old in a dance recital.

“So this was when Harlow was in a dance recital. It’s one of my favorite pictures because it shows how happy she was dancing,” said Amanda Perez, Harlow’s great-aunt. “Harlow is a princess. She’s always wanted to be a princess. She always acts like a princess.”

Just a week prior to the crash, Harlow was going through one of the best times of her life with Amanda and her great-grandmother, who was injured in the crash, as they went to Disney World to make her princess dream come true.

“They treated her like a princess. They asked her if she wanted to be called Your Highness, Princess Harlow, and she said ‘I want to be Princess Harlow,'” said Amanda. “I’m so grateful. I got to give her a kiss and ask her if she had fun. She said ‘Yes.'”

Amanda said she is distraught over the crash scene that occurred on Sunday night in the area of 8500 West Sample Road and took Harlow’s life.

“When I saw that car, my heart sank, and I was panicking,” said Amanda.

According to Coral Springs Police, the driver was trying to get away from officers when he crashed into the family’s Chevy Traverse that was being driven by Harlow’s great-grandmother. Per department policy, the officer did not chase down the speeding car.

That driver has been identified as 26-year-old Chevron Graham. He is charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving, and driving with a suspended license.

Police said Harlow was in her car seat when the car was split in half.

“She was still attached to the car seat, which was still attached to the seat, and the seat flew out. The whole seat. I don’t even want to think about it. I don’t want to think, I just hope she just went fully unconscious, I don’t want to think about what she possibly went through. If she was scared, it’s terrible,” said Amanda.

Ring doorbell camera video catches the white Mercedes after it slammed into the two parked cars.

Harlow belongs to a big family. They said they are devastated and angry.

“You don’t accidentally get to evade police and drive down residential streets at speeds so, ridiculously fast, they split a car in two and eject a child. I don’t want to hear that this is an accident. This was a homicide,” said Enrique Perez, Harlow’s great-uncle.

Harlow’s great-grandmother has five fractured ribs and is also left grieving and traumatized.

“My mother was the driver of the car, and she would have given her life 10 times over to save this little girl,” said Enrique. “I am going to miss her terribly. She was she was the most beautiful sweetest thing.”

The family is now left with memories and videos of Harlow as they mourn her loss and demand justice.

“All he had to do was stop. That’s it. They were pulling him over, over car tints. It wasn’t worth a little girl’s life,” said Amanda.

“She did not deserve this, OK? Her name was Harlow Jet Tran and she was murdered,” said Enrique.

Graham remains at the Broward County jail on a $226,000 bond.

Harlow’s great-grandmother remains at the hospital and is healing from her injuries.

The family said Harlow’s parents are also devastated as they had to hear their little girl died in the horrific car crash. They created a GoFundMe to cover funeral costs. To donate, click here.

