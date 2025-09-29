MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A child was rushed to the hospital after neighbors found him in a lake in Margate.

Margate Fire Rescue units responded to the 3000 block of Holiday Springs Boulevard on Sunday evening.

Officials say a neighbor found the child close to drowning, pulled him out and began CPR.

Upon arrival from fire crews, they took over the CPR and then transported the child to Broward Health Coral Springs.

The child was breathing and had a pulse, but as of Monday afternoon, he is in critical condition.

