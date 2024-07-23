DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 6-year-old boy lost his hand while playing with a firework in Deerfield Beach, according to officials.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the incident just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday in the 600 block of Northwest First Terrace.

BSFR said the boy was playing with a mortar firework when the incident occurred, resulting in a “complete hand amputation.”

He was airlifted to a local area hospital. It is unclear if he sustained any other injuries.

