PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A special South Florida girl received an unexpected and gratifying surprise from Santa.

Six-year-old Gabriella Rivera, a member of the Make-A-Wish family, is battling a rare form of cancer called childhood diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

Her Pembroke Pines community on Sunday made her sure her day was unforgettable, treating her to a luxury car parade.

Her father, Robert Rivera, expressed his gratitude at the outpouring of support.

“She’s in a fight right now, and it’s just beautiful. The whole community came along and did something really nice for her,” he said. “Me and my family are very thankful for everything that’s going on.”

Gabriella is sharing her journey on Instagram; her handle is @prayersforgabriellar. Her mother and father, a Miami-Dade Police detective, hope to raise awareness through the social media platform.

