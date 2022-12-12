PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A special South Florida girl received an unexpected and gratifying surprise from Santa.

Six-year-old Gabriella Rivera, a member of the Make-A-Wish family, was treated Sunday to a luxury car parade in Pembroke Pines held in her honor.

Her father, Robert Rivera, said the surprise comes at the perfect time.

“She’s in a fight right now, and it’s just beautiful. The whole community came along and did something really nice for her,” he said. “Me and my family are very thankful for everything that’s going on.”

Gabriella suffers from a rare cancerous condition called childhood diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

If you would like to keep up with Gabriella’s journey, go to her Instagram page, @prayersforgabriellar.

