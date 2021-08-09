FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Six weeks after a 12-story condo collapsed in Surfside, Broward County Mayor Steve Geller has assembled a committee to address aging buildings in the county.

The mayor held the committee’s first meeting on Monday.

“Broward County has many aging condominiums, including on the ocean, and we want to discuss broad issues to ensure that the tragedy in Surfside doesn’t occur again,” he said.

Ninety-eight people died in the June 24 collapse. The cause remains under investigation, but corrosion issues were first reported in 2018.

Geller said the tragedy will likely change laws.

“I’m expecting building codes will be revamped, particularly in the coastal areas,” he said.

The mayor’s panel consists of 19 members.

Dan Lavrich, an engineer with 30 years of experience, said it’s far too early to know what happened in Surfside.

“We have no idea if the maintenance of that building had anything to do with it. We don’t have any idea what caused it,” he said.

Fred Nesbitt represents more than two dozen buildings on the beach.

“I think our buildings are safe. They’re good buildings,” he said. “Hopefully, Surfside is something unique that doesn’t prevail in other buildings across Broward County.”

They and others will hear from experts, listen to the public and eventually make recommendations to the Florida legislature.

The members of the committee aim to prevent something like the Surfside tragedy from ever happening again.

“We’re planning on seeing what changes need to be made, at both the state level, the legislature, and what changes may be necessary at city and county [levels],” said Geller.

The committee is next scheduled to meet on Aug. 23. The public will be invited to weigh in on the issue.

