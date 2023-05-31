HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital is currently caring for four young victims, aged between 1 and 17, who were injured in a mass shooting that took place on Memorial Day. Additionally, two adults from the incident remain hospitalized across the street at Memorial Regional Hospital, bringing the total number of hospitalized individuals to six.

Three additional adults were treated and discharged, said a spokesperson for the hospital on Tuesday morning.

It was a busy Monday night at Memorial Hospital’s emergency room after a shooting on Hollywood’s Broadwalk sent shockwaves through the community, leaving families and authorities devastated. The incident unfolded on a tranquil day, where families had gathered to pay homage to fallen heroes.

Hollywood Police responded swiftly to the distress call and rushed to the scene, where they found multiple victims in need of immediate medical attention.

Among the victims was a visibly distraught 16-month-old child, cradled in the arms of a woman. Medical professionals tended to the injured victims, providing the necessary care to stabilize their conditions.

The victims currently hospitalized are said to be in stable condition, offering some hope amidst the tragedy.

Community members, driven by their instinct to protect and help, sprang into action during the chaos. Sean Bennett, a father himself, was one of the strangers who selflessly joined the effort to save someone else’s child.

“I immediately jumped over the wall and helped compress, to stop the bleeding in his chest and everything,” Bennett recounted.

Cell phone videos captured the scene, showing Bennett collaborating with a Hollywood police officer to assist a 15-year-old gunshot victim lying on the sand.

Despite the risks involved, Bennett expressed gratitude for the teenager’s recovery and acknowledged the potential dangers he faced during the rescue.

“I know it, everything could have gone wrong. I could have gotten shot, I could have been hit by a stray bullet and everything, I mean, there are so many possibilities, but I was fortunate not to get hit,” Bennett shared.

Although Bennett was unable to visit the young survivor at the hospital, he was thrilled to hear about the teenager’s progress.

Moments like these highlight the importance of swift action in emergency situations, as Dr. Andrew Rosenthal from Memorial Regional Hospital emphasized.

“And those first few minutes when someone is injured plays a big difference in their total recovery,” Dr. Rosenthal stated, praising the quick response of both the community and law enforcement.

As the victims continue their recovery at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital, the community remains united in supporting them and their families during this challenging time.

