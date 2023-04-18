FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The floods last week caused travel trouble for a group of passengers trying to get to South Florida. Some of them decided to travel together to get to their final destination.

You can call it divine intervention. The bond between these strangers changed their lives forever– an unforgettable trip and a new set of lifelong friends.

Six strangers, one goal: to get to South Florida, but when the historic flooding hit, their plans went up in the air.

“Anytime you fly, you’ll always have to take that chance something can happen,” said Karen Schultz, a retired school teacher.

Schultz said she flew in from Cleveland to Atlanta to get on a Spirit Airlines flight to Fort Lauderdale, but it didn’t make it there.

The flight was rerouted to Fort Myers to refuel and stayed there.

Five hours later, the flight was canceled.

The airline company offered everyone on board a $50 voucher and told everyone to find their own way.

“I immediately was like what are we gonna do?” said Agenisz Samadhi, life coach. “We can’t take a $200 Uber back to Fort Lauderdale.”

That’s when Samadhi rented an SUV and invited the new crew on a road trip to Fort Lauderdale.

“We just all seemed to click,” said Schultz. “I don’t know. We all just seemed to all have good positive energy.”

Samadhi took the wheel and hit the gas all the way to their intended destination.

“Once I got in the car, I told them I’m junior NASCAR, I’ll get us there in good timing,” she said.

She got them to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in under two hours.

“We had to rely completely on our instincts to say, ‘Hey, I think I’m going to trust in these people, and we’re gonna make it,’ and we did,” said Rose, a retired nurse.

But they all couldn’t part ways just yet.

The friends joined together with a plan to drop each other off to their final destination. Everyone reached their beds just in time to go to sleep.

“This just restores my faith in humanity,” said Schultz, “six complete strangers from all over, didn’t know each other five hours ago, and here we are packed in a car traveling 130 miles to get home.”

“It took a gray experience and made it into a day of sunshine,” said Rose.

The group said they plan to keep in touch.

