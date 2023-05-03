PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames ripped through two apartment buildings, which caused several people to evacuate their homes.

The flames shot from the door of a Plantation home, Wednesday morning.

The apartment on Northwest 10th Place was fully engulfed. Thankfully, the family inside was able to get out safely.

“It’s so sad, because the person whose apartment was ruined, she’s pregnant,” said Riah Lee, whose home was damaged.

In total, six people lost their homes in the fire, which included two children.

Firefighters were quick to respond to prevent any further damage.

Cellphone video captured the frantic early morning moments.

“It came up, the fire came up to my room,”said David Abejide, who lost his home.

For those who were affected, the recovery starts now.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping with immediate needs.

Every bit will help, especially for this young family.

“It’s really heartbreaking, so I hope everybody who is seeing this could donate towards the building or to the mother of the children,” Lee said. “It’s just real sad.”

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

