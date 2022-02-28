FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple agencies came to the rescue of six people following a collision on the water off the coast of Broward County.

Units from the U.S. Coast Guard, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, Hollywood Fire Rescue and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash, at around 7 p.m., Saturday.

Coast Guard officials said the operator of a boat lost control and collided with a motor vessel.

Minor injuries were reported.

