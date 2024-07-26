NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Six people were injured in a crash that shut down a road in North Lauderdale.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO), around 7:30 a.m. Friday, 911 dispatchers received a call reporting a crash with injuries involving three vehicles in the area of Southwest 81st Avenue and Southwest Seventh Court.

BSO and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene where paramedics transported six people to local hospitals.

The north and southbound lanes of Southwest 81st Avenue near Southwest Seventh Court are currently shut down due to an investigation that is underway.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨 The north and southbound lanes of Southwest 81st Avenue near Southwest Seventh Court in North Lauderdale are shut down due to a traffic crash investigation. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed two badly mangled vehicles with debris scattered across the road. Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) deputies and fire units were also at the scene.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes as authorities work at the scene.

