POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to an aircraft emergency after a Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue (BSFR) helicopter went down as it headed to a call in North Lauderdale. Officials said at least two people onboard have been injured and four others were transported to the hospital after the chopper crashed on a triplex building.

The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. in the area of 1201 NW 6th Ave. where video footage showed a trail of smoke coming off the chopper that went down fast. The chopper ultimately landed on a triplex apartment building.

Live video footage from 7SkyForce showed several fire rescue trucks on the scene as they worked to manage the blaze as it is believed the helicopter did go up in flames when it crashed into the residential building.

A family who lives in the building said the helicopter landed right in their living room where two family members were staying. Their family said they were rushed to the hospital.

“My brother was in my mom’s house,” said the family member. “They’re at the hospital right now. The [police] said they’re OK, but I haven’t spoken to them. It’s hard. Our family has been through a lot. We just lost our mom in October and my little brother just the year before, so for this to be happening right now, it feels like something on our family. I’m just gonna pray with my family and my siblings so that we can pull through and make the best out of this.”

One woman said her roommate, who is in a wheelchair, was inside the building at the time of the crash and was rushed out. They are expected to be OK.

Another neighbor said she heard an explosion.

Live video footage continued to show the charred roof of the building that appeared to be smoking from the aftermath of the crash. Residents who live inside the triplex were evacuated as firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue officials said they treated two people from the building for injuries.

According to BSO officials, three people were onboard the helicopter, and two onboard have been transported to Broward Health. Officials said the people transported to the hospital were not seriously injured.

Broward County School officials said the helicopter did not hit any school buildings and it landed a few blocks away from a school.

As a result of the incident, North Dixie Highway is shut down between Northeast Fifth Street and Northeast 10th Street as deputies and fire rescue crews work to clear the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.