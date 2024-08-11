LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a violent multi-vehicle crash in Lauderdale Lakes that sent six people to the hospital and led to the closure of a major intersection.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the three-vehicle rollover wreck near Northwest 27th Avenue and Sixth Street, just before 2:30 p.m., Sunday.

BSFR officials said they transported all six adult victims to Broward Health Medical Center as trauma alerts. Their conditions range from serious to critical, officials said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have shut down the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and Sixth Street, as investigators work to determine the cause of the crash. They advise drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

