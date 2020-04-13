6 hospitalized after crash in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took six people to the hospital after, police said, they were involved in a crash in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the two-car collision at Northwest 62nd Street and Hawkins Road, just after 4:20 p.m., Monday.

About an hour later, Skyforce HD hovered above the scene, where a silver car appeared to have rear-ended a burgundy sedan while both vehicles were heading west.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, three of the victims were children.

Paramedics transported five of the victims, including the juveniles, to Broward Health Medical Center. Officials said three of them suffered serious injuries.

The sixth patient, a man, was taken to University Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police shut down Northwest 62nd Street in both directions between Hawkins and McNab roads while they investigated. It has since reopened to traffic.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

