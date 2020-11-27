6 ducklings rescued from storm drain in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews in Coconut Creek came to the rescue of six ducklings that became trapped in a storm drain.

The crew of Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Department’s Firehouse 98 responded to the scene near a grated drainage vault, Thursday morning.

Upon arrival, firefighters spotted the ducklings’ mother near the vault, then discovered the ducklings had fallen through the grate and were trapped underground.

Using a net, firefighters were able to pull the ducklings to safety and reunite them with their mother.

