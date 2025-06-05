FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An apartment fire in Fort Lauderdale has left a family of six displaced.

According to officials, units responded to the area of 1440 Northwest 22nd Street at around 5:15 a.m., Wednesday, to find smoke rising from the front door of an apartment on the first floor.

Officials conducted a thorough search of the unit and deemed it to be empty.

Crews quickly put out the fire, however the unit was severely burned, leaving six people displaced.

The Red Cross has responded and is assisting them.

