FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled fierce flames at a duplex after a fire ignited in the middle of the night, leaving half a dozen residents without a place to call home.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Southwest Seventh Street and Ninth Terrace, just after 2 a.m., Friday.

Officials said the firefight was difficult due to how the structure was built, with wood frame construction fueling the flames.

It took crews about an hour to bring the fire under control.

Six people now need a new place to live.

As of Friday afternoon, the cause of the fire is not yet known.

