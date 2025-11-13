POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Six people were taken into custody following a police pursuit that ended in a bailout in Pompano Beach.

Davie Police and other law enforcement agencies responded to the area near Interstate 95 and Atlantic Boulevard to reports of a pursuit.

Details on the circumstances behind the pursuit remains limited.

Following the pursuit, the six subjects bailed out in the area of Northwest Third Street and Sixth Avenue. Almost immediately, three of them were handcuffed.

Several people reportedly ran through the nearby park and into an apartment complex across the street.

Heavily armed officers were captured on camera surrounding the building before teams started performing sweeps inside.

Cellphone video shot by a resident from their balcony shows officers running through the complex.

One resident who did not wish to be identified described what he witnessed.

“They were all over the building. We come out, I hear all of the police screams and then I see the K9 dogs, and we knew they were searching for someone,” he said.

Another told 7News she saw one of the individuals climb up to her floor.

“I was on the second floor. He climbed from, I don’t know if it was from the top or the bottom, but he got onto our floor and started running,” she said. “That’s scary.”

It’s believed the other three individuals were taken into custody a short time later.

Multiple officers remained at the complex following the arrests though it’s unclear if there’s an active investigation.

