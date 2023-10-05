LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Several children were taken to the hospital after the suddenly got sick at the Boys and Girls Club in Lauderhill, police said.

It was a scary Wednesday afternoon for the parents whose children go to the Lauderhill location.

Between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., Lauderhill Police were called to the center three times.

7News cameras captured police cruisers pulling into the facility.

According to investigators, eight children ingested a candy that was potentially infused with an unknown substance.

Firefighters said all of the children who ate the candy were between 7 and 8 years old. Two of them were released to their parents at the center, and the other six were transported to the hospital in stable condition for further evaluation.

Police said it appears all of the children will be fine.

A spokesperson for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County released a statement that reads in part, “Upon learning of the situation, staff reacted immediately by contacting the local authorities and medical personnel, who responded quickly to the club facility. We are continuing to monitor the situation and the status of all youth involved.”

Police said they are not currently charging anyone with a crime, but they are still investigating.

