TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Six Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have been relieved of duty, in addition to the two that were previously terminated, and 11 others have received disciplinary actions following an investigation into the agency’s review of the triple homicide of Mary Gingles, her father, David Ponzer, and neighbor Andrew Ferrin in February.

An internal affairs investigation happened after it came to light that Mary tried multiple times to seek help from BSO as she was in fear of estranged husband and killer Nathan Gingles, whom she had a restraining order against at the time of her death.

In the months leading up to the investigation, BSO announced the firing of former Tamarac Capt. Jemeriah Cooper, who was in charge of the unit when the murders occurred, and Deputy Stephen Tapia.

At the conclusion of the six-month-long investigation, it was decided that Sergeant Travis Allen, Sergeant Devoune Williams, Deputy Brittney King, Deputy Daniel Munoz, Deputy Eric Klisiak , and Deputy Lemar Blackwood would be terminated from the force for their role in the tactical response to the shooting or their lack of initiative to further investigate Mary’s concerns as they would arise.

According to detectives, the crime spree began on February 16, when Nathan arrived at the home where Mary, lived with their 4-year-old daughter, Seraphine, and her father, 64-year-old David Ponzer.

Nathan shot and killed Ponzer first while he was sipping coffee.

He then turned his sights on Mary, who tried to escape by running across the street to neighbor Andrew Ferrin’s home for help. He entered Ferrin’s home, killing them both.

Deputies said, the murders happened in front of little Seraphine, who was abducted by her father after the killings, prompting a statewide AMBER alert being issued. She later safely recovered by deputies after being found with her father at the Walmart near the scene of the crime.

During the press conference on Friday, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony criticized deputies’ delayed response as it took them 20 minutes to arrive after the 911 calls came in.

“Any deputy in this agency who doesn’t agree with that sentiment needs to retire today. If anyone in this agency, this is to my troops, anyone carrying a badge and gun that think that’s acceptable you have the ability to resign today. This has nothing to do with protecting our own. We are here to protect the community first,” said Tony.

Nathan was arrested and faces a slew of charges including two counts of armed burglary, one count of child abuse, child neglect, and kidnapping. He was denied bond on all counts.

