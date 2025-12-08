MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents In Miramar gathered for an evening of fashion as they celebrated the city’s International Fashion Weekend.

The fifth annual free event took place Saturday and Sunday at Miramar City Hall Plaza. Residents enjoyed several runway shows with local and international designers, as well as live entertainment.

Organizers said this year’s International Fashion Weekend also helped raise money for the hurricane relief effort in Jamaica.

“The mission is to have a place to go. Right here is free parking, is a free event,” said Miramar Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers, the event’s host. “They don’t have to go to Paris, they don’t have to go to New York, they don’t even have to go to Miami. It’s right here in the City of Miramar.”

7Sports’ Donovan Campbell served as emcee for fashion weekend, ensuring everyone had a great time.

