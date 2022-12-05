DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A special walk in Davie was held to pay tribute to a teenage hero who lost his life while trying to save another.

The Holiday Season of Giving 5K, held Sunday morning at Vista View Park, helped support the Aden Perry Good Samaritan Scholarship Fund.

Back on April 19, 17-year-old Aden Perry died trying to render aid to a driver who crashed into a lake along the 1200 block of Silver Palm Boulevard in Sunrise.

Sunday’s marathon honored the teen’s final selfless act.

“We’re very proud of what Aden tried to do that night. He tried to rescue somebody that was in a car drowning,” said Alan Perry, the teen’s father. “I worked for the fire department for 33 years. I was a rescue diver for 33 years, and I was very proud when he tried to do that, and it was a tragic outcome but very showing of what Aden was as a person.”

Proceeds from the walk will be used to keep Aden’s legacy alive, providing educational tools to students and rewarding students for acts of kindness that are out of the ordinary.

