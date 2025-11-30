FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Broward County man is behind bars, accused of committing a disturbing crime involving a minor.

Fort Lauderdale police arrested 59-year-old Paul John, who is being held without bond on a charge of sexual battery against a minor. Authorities have not released additional details about the alleged incident.

7News has reached out to investigators for more information about John’s arrest.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.