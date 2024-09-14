NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives with Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Missing Person’s Unit have located a 56-year-old man who was reported missing from North Lauderdale.

56-year-old Jeffrey Lawson was last seen near First Street and Colley Way, at around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Lawson stands 6 feet, 2 inches tall and two inches, weighs around 175 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, green or black shorts and sneakers.

According to B.S.O. investigators, Lawson was safely located and reunited with his family.

