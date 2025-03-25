FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard law enforcement boat crew seized approximately 550 pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated $6.3 million, from a suspected drug smuggling operation near Port Everglades Saturday.

Law enforcement took custody of the 36-foot vessel used in the operation and transferred the suspected smuggler to Coast Guard Investigative Service agents to face federal prosecution.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.