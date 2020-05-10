55 residents of Wilton Manors nursing home hospitalized amid pandemic

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - More than four dozen residents of a nursing home in Wilton Manors are headed to hospitals after being infected with COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Manor Pines Convalescent Center confirmed on Sunday that 55 residents are being transferred to area hospitals.

Officials at the nursing home said the facility currently has 48 positive cases. The seven others previously tested positive for the virus but have since tested negative.

State officials said 16 residents of Manor Pines have died from coronavirus, the highest number at a South Florida nursing home.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.