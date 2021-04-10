54-year-old woman missing from Margate found safe

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a 54-year-old woman who went missing out of Margate.

According to Margate Police, Luz Polo Duran had been last seen in the area of Northwest First Street, at around 6 p.m., Friday.

Duran is described as standing 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes.

She had been last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans.

Just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, police confirmed Duran was found safe.

