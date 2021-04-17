54 dogs, 4 cats rescued in Bahamas arrive at FLL for adoption

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - More than 50 dogs and cats touched down in South Florida after they were rescued in the Bahamas.

7News cameras captured the furry travelers in their kennels after they landed at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Saturday.

The animals are on their way to new homes thanks to Wings of Rescue. The group flew them in from an overcrowded shelter in the Bahamas.

“These pets, by being here, have opened up space back in the Bahamas, which is still suffereing from the effects of Hurricane Dorian,” said Wings of Rescue president and CEO Ric Browde, “so that the shelter there can take care of even more pets that would otherwise be left out on the streets.”

The 54 dogs and four cats were rescued by the Humane Society of Grand Bahama. They were abandoned or unclaimed for at least 30 days.

Now they’ll be evaluated and prepared for adoption.

