MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have located a woman, days after she went missing in Margate.

According to Margate Police, 53-year-old Kimberly Christenson had been last seen leaving a home along the 2900 block of Northwest 68th Terrace, at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Christenson stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 100 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. She had been last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black leggings and black sneakers.

At around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, police confirmed Christenson was found safe.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.