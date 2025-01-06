MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have located a woman, days after she went missing in Margate.

According to Margate Police, 53-year-old Kimberly Christenson had been last seen leaving a home along the 2900 block of Northwest 68th Terrace, at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Christenson stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 100 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. She had been last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black leggings and black sneakers.

At around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, police confirmed Christenson was found safe.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox